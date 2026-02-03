UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 1502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNCRY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

UniCredit S.p.A. is an international banking group headquartered in Milan, Italy, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The firm operates as a universal bank, combining traditional deposit-taking and lending with capital markets activities, transaction banking and advisory services. UniCredit provides consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, deposit accounts, payment and card services, and wealth management solutions for private clients.

On the corporate and institutional side, UniCredit offers relationship banking, corporate lending, trade and export finance, cash management, custody and securities services, and investment banking capabilities including debt and equity capital markets and structured finance.

