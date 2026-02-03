Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) fell 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,522,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,081,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Klondike Silver Stock Up 14.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.11.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia. Klondike Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

