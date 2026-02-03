Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Drops By 13.1%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,489,026 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 4,016,270 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,926,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,926,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Trading Down 7.2%

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 534,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,925. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $1,491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,766,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,392,836.38. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $865,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive owned 631,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,909,860. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 497,814 shares of company stock worth $30,245,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in JFrog by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.