Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,536,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VTEC opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.