Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07), reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Akzo Nobel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world’s leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company’s business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.