Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,455,177 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 29,318,627 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,185,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,185,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 274,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -418.18%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.