Compass Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,693 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 4.2%
NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $109.74.
- Positive Sentiment: Gold and silver staged a technical rebound after two sessions of heavy selling, with dip-buying and renewed buyer interest supporting prices — a direct tailwind for GLDM. Gold, Silver Bounce Back After Sharp Selloff
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets note that the thematic drivers for gold (central bank demand, safe-haven flows) remain intact despite the rout, bolstering the case for a continued recovery in gold-linked ETFs like GLDM. Gold and silver rebound after historic wipeout as analysts say thematic drivers stay intact
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks remain bullish on longer-term gold prices — J.P. Morgan reiterated a multiyear price outlook that implies substantially higher gold averages, which supports demand for physical-gold ETFs such as GLDM. J.P. Morgan expects gold prices to reach $6,300/oz by end 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Demand for tokenized (digital) gold is rising amid the recent price surge, which could broaden investor access to gold exposure and indirectly support GLDM flows — but experts warn tokenized gold carries custody and regulatory risks that differ from physical-ETF ownership. Precious metal price fluctuations could test fast-growing gold token market
- Negative Sentiment: Political and Fed-driven volatility remains a near-term downside risk — markets previously dumped gold after President Trump’s Fed nominee stoked expectations for tighter policy and a stronger dollar, which can pressure GLDM when rate and dollar moves dominate sentiment. Trump’s Fed Pick Is Spooking Markets. Why Stocks, Bitcoin, Gold Are Reacting to Warsh.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
