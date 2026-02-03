Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Announces Earnings Results

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Airlines stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Japan Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

