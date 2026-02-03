Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Palantir Technologies’ conference call:

Palantir reported a historic quarter with Q4 revenue up 70% YoY to $1.407B , full-year 2025 revenue of $4.475B (+56% YoY), a Rule of 40 of 127, and guidance for FY2026 revenue of about $7.19B (≈61% growth at the midpoint).

Palantir reported a historic quarter with , full-year 2025 revenue of $4.475B (+56% YoY), a of 127, and guidance for FY2026 revenue of about (≈61% growth at the midpoint). The company said growth was driven by the U.S. (now 77% of revenue), with U.S. commercial revenue up 137% YoY and a record $4.3B quarter of total contract value (TCV) bookings, signaling strong demand and upsells in its largest market.

The company said growth was driven by the U.S. (now 77% of revenue), with U.S. commercial revenue up and a record quarter of total contract value (TCV) bookings, signaling strong demand and upsells in its largest market. Management emphasized that its AI platform stack (AIP, Hivemind, AIFD, Foundry, Maven, Warp Speed) is accelerating time-to-value and enabling large initial deals and rapid expansions (examples cited: $96M and $80M deals and multi‑x ACV expansions for existing customers).

Management emphasized that its AI platform stack (AIP, Hivemind, AIFD, Foundry, Maven, Warp Speed) is accelerating time-to-value and enabling large initial deals and rapid expansions (examples cited: $96M and $80M deals and multi‑x ACV expansions for existing customers). International commercial growth remains weak (Q4 international commercial +8% YoY, full year +2%), and executives warned of adoption hesitancy and limited bandwidth to scale outside the U.S., which could constrain non‑U.S. revenue upside.

International commercial growth remains weak (Q4 international commercial +8% YoY, full year +2%), and executives warned of adoption hesitancy and limited bandwidth to scale outside the U.S., which could constrain non‑U.S. revenue upside. Palantir highlighted very strong profitability and cash generation (Q4 adjusted operating income $798M / 57% margin; FY adjusted FCF $2.27B / 51% margin) and reiterated aggressive 2026 margin and FCF guidance, but these are company forward‑looking and non‑GAAP measures subject to risks and uncertainties.

PLTR opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.70. The company has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Phillip Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.89.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and very strong guidance — Palantir topped EPS and revenue forecasts, reported 70% YoY revenue growth and issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance that materially exceeded consensus, underpinning the post‑earnings rally. BusinessWire: Palantir Reports Q4 2025…

Q4 beat and very strong guidance — Palantir topped EPS and revenue forecasts, reported 70% YoY revenue growth and issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance that materially exceeded consensus, underpinning the post‑earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Citi, William Blair, Baird and others) have raised ratings/targets (Citi to $235, William Blair to Outperform/$200), lending technical and sentiment support. TipRanks: Citi $235 PT

Wall Street upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Citi, William Blair, Baird and others) have raised ratings/targets (Citi to $235, William Blair to Outperform/$200), lending technical and sentiment support. Positive Sentiment: AI and defense demand accelerating monetization — Management says growth was driven more by existing customers spending materially more (notably U.S. commercial and government clients), amplifying revenue leverage from AI adoption. Benzinga: Existing clients spending more

AI and defense demand accelerating monetization — Management says growth was driven more by existing customers spending materially more (notably U.S. commercial and government clients), amplifying revenue leverage from AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction broadens — Palantir’s results lifted Nasdaq futures and helped equity sentiment across tech and AI names, supporting further upside in early trading. Barchart: Nasdaq Futures Climb

Market reaction broadens — Palantir’s results lifted Nasdaq futures and helped equity sentiment across tech and AI names, supporting further upside in early trading. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market split remains — Despite upgrades, broker consensus (some “Hold”s remain) and mixed views on valuation mean follow‑through depends on execution of 2026 targets. American Banking News: Consensus Hold

Analyst and market split remains — Despite upgrades, broker consensus (some “Hold”s remain) and mixed views on valuation mean follow‑through depends on execution of 2026 targets. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and downside warnings — PLTR still trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) and some firms (RBC, others) have issued stark downside scenarios, flagging risk if growth/guide execution slips. TipRanks: RBC warning

Valuation and downside warnings — PLTR still trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) and some firms (RBC, others) have issued stark downside scenarios, flagging risk if growth/guide execution slips. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/government scrutiny and CEO comments — CEO remarks defending certain government work keep regulatory and political risk in play, which can pressure multiples for government‑exposed names. CNBC: CEO comments on protests

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

