Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Releases Earnings Results

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $155.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDNNY shares. Barclays raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) is a Swedish-based integrated metals company that specializes in the exploration, mining, smelting and recycling of base and precious metals. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, the company produces zinc, copper, nickel, lead, gold and silver concentrates, as well as refined metals and by-products such as sulphuric acid. Boliden operates through a network of hard-rock mines, metal smelters and recycling facilities.

The group’s mining portfolio includes the Aitik copper–gold mine and the Garpenberg zinc–silver–lead mine in Sweden, the Kevitsa nickel–copper–palladium mine in Finland, and the Tara zinc mine in Ireland, among others.

