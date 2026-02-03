Short Interest in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Rises By 35.5%

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,072 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 791 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 671 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 671 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Up 2.9%

iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

