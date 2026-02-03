Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys New Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.45.

Read Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Trading Up 2.1%

APP stock opened at $483.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.61. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company rebuts short‑seller accusations — AppLovin publicly confronted recent short‑seller claims and framed AI shifts as manageable rather than existential, which helped calm some investor fears. Read More.

Company rebuts short‑seller accusations — AppLovin publicly confronted recent short‑seller claims and framed AI shifts as manageable rather than existential, which helped calm some investor fears. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Google’s Project Genie isn’t a direct threat — Several analyst writeups argue Genie targets a different market and won’t displace AppLovin’s profitable marketing and monetization stack, supporting buy ratings. Read More.

Analysts say Google’s Project Genie isn’t a direct threat — Several analyst writeups argue Genie targets a different market and won’t displace AppLovin’s profitable marketing and monetization stack, supporting buy ratings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish fundamental analysis highlights cash generation and buybacks — Coverage notes very high margins, strong free cash flow and an active ~$3.3B buyback that can support EPS — a near‑term tailwind if buybacks continue. Read More.

Bullish fundamental analysis highlights cash generation and buybacks — Coverage notes very high margins, strong free cash flow and an active ~$3.3B buyback that can support EPS — a near‑term tailwind if buybacks continue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison shows relative strength — Commentary pointing out AppLovin outpacing peers like Workday signals market positioning, but it’s context‑dependent. Read More.

Sector comparison shows relative strength — Commentary pointing out AppLovin outpacing peers like Workday signals market positioning, but it’s context‑dependent. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market move noted — End‑of‑day reporting flagged a modest uptick to ~$483, reflecting intraday stabilization rather than a clear trend change. Read More.

Recent market move noted — End‑of‑day reporting flagged a modest uptick to ~$483, reflecting intraday stabilization rather than a clear trend change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data looks inconsistent — Published short‑interest figures showed zeros/NaN, suggesting a data issue; investors should confirm actual short activity from official exchange filings before drawing conclusions.

Short‑interest data looks inconsistent — Published short‑interest figures showed zeros/NaN, suggesting a data issue; investors should confirm actual short activity from official exchange filings before drawing conclusions. Negative Sentiment: January selloff tied to short attack and AI fear — A prior short‑seller report and overblown fears about Google’s AI offerings triggered a ~30% drawdown in January, highlighting ongoing volatility and reputational risk. Read More.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.