YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 819,143 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 607,277 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,633,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCY – Free Report) by 278.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMCY opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $36.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This represents a yield of 6,362.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF (SMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Super Micro Computer Inc stock (SMCI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys SMCY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

