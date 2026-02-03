Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Up 36.2% in January

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 157,548 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 115,672 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 596,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 54.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 28,881.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,580 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

