WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Short Interest Up 37.3% in January

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTREGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 559 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 407 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Price Performance

WTRE opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 165.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening. WTRE was launched on Jun 5, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.