WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Short Interest Up 37.3% in January

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 559 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 407 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WTRE opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 165.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening. WTRE was launched on Jun 5, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

