Capri’s (CPRI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Capri has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Capri had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 138.53%. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236.36. The trade was a 93.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,525,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Capri by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

