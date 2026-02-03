Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.89.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a PE ratio of 352.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.70. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and very strong guidance — Palantir topped EPS and revenue forecasts, reported 70% YoY revenue growth and issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance that materially exceeded consensus, underpinning the post‑earnings rally. BusinessWire: Palantir Reports Q4 2025…

Q4 beat and very strong guidance — Palantir topped EPS and revenue forecasts, reported 70% YoY revenue growth and issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance that materially exceeded consensus, underpinning the post‑earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Citi, William Blair, Baird and others) have raised ratings/targets (Citi to $235, William Blair to Outperform/$200), lending technical and sentiment support. TipRanks: Citi $235 PT

Wall Street upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Citi, William Blair, Baird and others) have raised ratings/targets (Citi to $235, William Blair to Outperform/$200), lending technical and sentiment support. Positive Sentiment: AI and defense demand accelerating monetization — Management says growth was driven more by existing customers spending materially more (notably U.S. commercial and government clients), amplifying revenue leverage from AI adoption. Benzinga: Existing clients spending more

AI and defense demand accelerating monetization — Management says growth was driven more by existing customers spending materially more (notably U.S. commercial and government clients), amplifying revenue leverage from AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction broadens — Palantir’s results lifted Nasdaq futures and helped equity sentiment across tech and AI names, supporting further upside in early trading. Barchart: Nasdaq Futures Climb

Market reaction broadens — Palantir’s results lifted Nasdaq futures and helped equity sentiment across tech and AI names, supporting further upside in early trading. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market split remains — Despite upgrades, broker consensus (some “Hold”s remain) and mixed views on valuation mean follow‑through depends on execution of 2026 targets. American Banking News: Consensus Hold

Analyst and market split remains — Despite upgrades, broker consensus (some “Hold”s remain) and mixed views on valuation mean follow‑through depends on execution of 2026 targets. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and downside warnings — PLTR still trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) and some firms (RBC, others) have issued stark downside scenarios, flagging risk if growth/guide execution slips. TipRanks: RBC warning

Valuation and downside warnings — PLTR still trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) and some firms (RBC, others) have issued stark downside scenarios, flagging risk if growth/guide execution slips. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/government scrutiny and CEO comments — CEO remarks defending certain government work keep regulatory and political risk in play, which can pressure multiples for government‑exposed names. CNBC: CEO comments on protests

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

