Comparing Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) & Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Legacy Housing and Hang Lung Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Legacy Housing presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Legacy Housing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than Hang Lung Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Legacy Housing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Legacy Housing and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 26.66% 9.47% 8.80% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legacy Housing and Hang Lung Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $184.19 million 2.72 $61.64 million $1.95 10.76 Hang Lung Group $1.34 billion N/A $175.73 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Group has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats Hang Lung Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

About Hang Lung Group

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in and develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and car parking bays. In addition, its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. Further, the company offers car park and property management, financial, management, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.