Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RVTY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of RVTY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.54. 141,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75. Revvity has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 79.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue beat — Revvity reported adjusted EPS $1.70 and revenue $772.06M, topping estimates and showing solid year-over-year growth, a primary reason the stock is trading up. MarketBeat Q4 report

Q4 earnings beat and revenue beat — Revvity reported adjusted EPS $1.70 and revenue $772.06M, topping estimates and showing solid year-over-year growth, a primary reason the stock is trading up. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 guidance raised/slightly above Street — management set EPS guidance of $5.350–$5.450 and revenue around $3.0B, which exceeded consensus and supports a more bullish forward outlook. Reuters: forecasts above estimates

FY2026 guidance raised/slightly above Street — management set EPS guidance of $5.350–$5.450 and revenue around $3.0B, which exceeded consensus and supports a more bullish forward outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target moved up — Wells Fargo raised its price target to $110 while keeping an “equal weight” rating, signaling some analyst support for upside (albeit measured). Benzinga note

Analyst target moved up — Wells Fargo raised its price target to $110 while keeping an “equal weight” rating, signaling some analyst support for upside (albeit measured). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings coverage and call details available — multiple transcripts and call highlights provide additional color on segment performance and margin drivers; useful for modeling but not a new catalyst by itself. Yahoo Finance transcript

Earnings coverage and call details available — multiple transcripts and call highlights provide additional color on segment performance and margin drivers; useful for modeling but not a new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Extended analysis and valuation discussions — third-party write-ups and DCF/valuation pieces are out assessing whether recent weakness creates a buying opportunity; these may influence longer-term sentiment but are not immediate catalysts. Yahoo UK valuation piece

Extended analysis and valuation discussions — third-party write-ups and DCF/valuation pieces are out assessing whether recent weakness creates a buying opportunity; these may influence longer-term sentiment but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Segment headwinds: academic research funding remains weak — Reuters and other reports note continued softness in academic/research spending, which could pressure parts of Revvity’s business despite diagnostics strength. This is a potential medium-term risk to growth. Reuters: academic funding weakness

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

