Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,478,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,526 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 2.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,187,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NU by 166.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NU by 334,100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NU opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

