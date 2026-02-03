Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 755 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $698.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $689.55 and its 200-day moving average is $670.00. The company has a market cap of $765.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

