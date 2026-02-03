Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF $JMSI

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JMSI opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years. JMSI was launched on Jul 14, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

