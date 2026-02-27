iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.60 and last traded at $120.60, with a volume of 3065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.38.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.