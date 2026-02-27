Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Up 112.9% in February

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,480 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the January 29th total of 39,211 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brenmiller Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenmiller Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brenmiller Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 16,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $850,320.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. Brenmiller Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy is a Tel Aviv–based technology company specializing in industrial-scale thermal energy storage solutions. The firm’s core business centers on its proprietary Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) process, which captures excess or off-peak electricity to drive compressors and store heat in insulated thermal tanks. By re-introducing the stored heat into the compressed air stream at a later time, the system generates clean, dispatchable energy without relying on fossil fuels.

The company’s flagship product, StorageCube, integrates its A-CAES technology with advanced control software to deliver reliable power and high-temperature heat for a variety of applications.

