Short Interest in Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR) Increases By 113.5%

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,213 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the January 29th total of 15,085 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heidmar Maritime in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Heidmar Maritime alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HMR

Heidmar Maritime Stock Performance

Heidmar Maritime Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HMR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Heidmar Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78.

(Get Free Report)

Heidmar Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: HMR) is a global provider of commercial and technical management services for oil and chemical tanker vessels. The company specializes in the operation of crude oil, refined products and chemical tankers under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements. Through its proprietary tanker pools, Heidmar offers owners and charterers enhanced vessel utilization and competitive freight rates by aggregating capacity and optimizing employment across global trade lanes.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Heidmar Maritime operates a modern, double‐hull fleet that includes a mix of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers, Aframaxes and medium range (MR) product vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidmar Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidmar Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.