Short Interest in Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR) Increases By 113.5%

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,213 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the January 29th total of 15,085 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heidmar Maritime in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Heidmar Maritime Stock Performance
Heidmar Maritime Company Profile
Heidmar Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: HMR) is a global provider of commercial and technical management services for oil and chemical tanker vessels. The company specializes in the operation of crude oil, refined products and chemical tankers under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements. Through its proprietary tanker pools, Heidmar offers owners and charterers enhanced vessel utilization and competitive freight rates by aggregating capacity and optimizing employment across global trade lanes.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Heidmar Maritime operates a modern, double‐hull fleet that includes a mix of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers, Aframaxes and medium range (MR) product vessels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidmar Maritime
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Heidmar Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidmar Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.