SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Short Interest Up 119.3% in February

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,110,373 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the January 29th total of 506,332 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 343.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,762 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EBND stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,727. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1028 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Service, Inc, Standard & Poor’s, Inc and Fitch Inc SSgA Funds Management, Inc serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

