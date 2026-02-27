Short Interest in Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) Rises By 113.8%

Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,999 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the January 29th total of 11,690 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 87,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fonar to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fonar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Fonar by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fonar in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fonar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fonar during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fonar during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fonar stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,705. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Fonar has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.86.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Fonar Corporation is a medical technology company primarily engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems. The company’s flagship product, the UPRIGHT® Multi-Position™ MRI, enables patients to be scanned in standing, seated and traditional recumbent positions, offering enhanced diagnostic capabilities for musculoskeletal, neurological and vascular conditions. In addition to MRI equipment sales, Fonar provides equipment installation, training and maintenance services to hospitals, imaging centers and private practices.

Headquartered in Melville, New York, Fonar markets its MRI systems both domestically and internationally, supported by a network of service engineers and customer support personnel.

