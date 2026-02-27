Short Interest in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Rises By 118.4%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,213 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the January 29th total of 5,592 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DBEU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.70. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,203. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBEU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

