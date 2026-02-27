Lithium Stocks To Consider – February 27th

Amprius Technologies, QuantumScape, and Critical Metals are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Lithium stocks” are publicly traded companies whose revenues and growth depend substantially on lithium — including miners, processors, refiners, and makers of lithium-based battery materials — and thus offer investors exposure to the supply side of the metal used in rechargeable batteries. Investors buy them to capitalize on rising demand from electric vehicles and energy storage, but should consider lithium’s commodity-price volatility, capital-intensive production, and geopolitical and environmental risks concentrated in a few regions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Featured Stories