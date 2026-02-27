Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,338,418 shares, an increase of 451.1% from the January 29th total of 1,875,868 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,154,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 284,154,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 158.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Quince Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QNCX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,779,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,649,789. Quince Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QNCX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. D. Boral Capital cut Quince Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Quince Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

View Our Latest Report on QNCX

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.