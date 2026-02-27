Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Short Interest Update

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,774 shares, an increase of 201.1% from the January 29th total of 8,559 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nayax Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:NYAX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. Nayax has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Nayax by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nayax by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nayax from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nayax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

