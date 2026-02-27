Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 4,811,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,535. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.36 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Carter’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 113.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,143,000 after buying an additional 239,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,597,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,820,000 after buying an additional 82,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 61,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 302,751 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

