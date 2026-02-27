Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 64.78% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

Here are the key takeaways from Natural Resource Partners’ conference call:

NRP generated $169 million of free cash flow in 2025, repaid $109 million of debt and finished the year with only $33 million outstanding, leaving the partnership materially de‑levered.

Management said metallurgical coal, thermal coal, and soda ash prices are at cyclical or generational lows with no near‑term catalysts, and expects prolonged weakness (soda ash rebalancing could take several years).

with no near‑term catalysts, and expects prolonged weakness (soda ash rebalancing could take several years). NRP elected to contribute $39 million to the Sisecam Wyoming soda ash JV, has received no JV distributions since Q2 2025, and the JV still carries $50+ million of debt, so near‑term distributions from that investment are unlikely.

The partnership remains committed to retiring all remaining debt and materially increasing distributions, but the planned distribution uplift was pushed from August to November and could slip further if commodity bear markets continue.

Leasing interest for underground carbon sequestration is weak and NRP’s geothermal/solar/lithium efforts have produced only small‑scale progress to date, with no material projects to report.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.95. 184,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.22. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $86.83 and a 12 month high of $128.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 63,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 12,329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 621,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 616,478 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 312,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE: NRP) is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

