Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $436.89 and last traded at $429.00. 25,880,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 36,646,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $464.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

