MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,426 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the January 29th total of 12,508 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDO remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,352. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MIND C.T.I. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 273,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. is a provider of operations support systems (OSS) and network automation solutions for telecommunications service providers and cable operators. The company’s product portfolio includes service fulfillment, inventory and resource management, trouble ticketing, network monitoring, mediation, revenue assurance and analytics modules. By integrating these modules through a unified platform, MIND C.T.I. enables service providers to streamline service activation, reduce manual intervention, improve network visibility and drive operational efficiencies.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MIND C.T.I.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.