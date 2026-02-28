iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.42 and last traded at C$16.29. 279,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 441,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.24.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.89.

About iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

