Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.3345 and last traded at $1.3310. 104,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 59,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3150.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS: STPGF) is a gold-focused mining and exploration company with principal operations in Mongolia. The company concentrates on the development, construction and operation of gold deposits, aiming to supply gold doré to regional refineries. Steppe Gold’s shares trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol STPGF.

The company’s flagship asset is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) mine, located in Mongolia’s Sukhbaatar province. ATO employs heap leaching and carbon-in-leach processing to produce doré bars, with commercial production achieved in late 2021.

