Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.30. 199,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 113,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,599,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 565,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 603,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,743 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 595,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of large cap companies. The fund also invests through call options. It seeks to replicate the performance of Dow Jones Industrial Average.

