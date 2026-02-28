Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.30. 199,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 113,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of large cap companies. The fund also invests through call options. It seeks to replicate the performance of Dow Jones Industrial Average.
