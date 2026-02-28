Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Trading Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 539,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 992,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $431.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed as a blank‐check acquisition vehicle. The company was organized to raise capital through the public markets and to identify and complete one or more business combinations, mergers or asset acquisitions with private operating companies seeking to access public equity financing.

As of now, Everest Consolidator Acquisition has not announced a definitive business combination or disclosed specific target industries, geographies or management appointments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.