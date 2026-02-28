Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM) Short Interest Up 259.9% in February

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 98,317 shares, a growth of 259.9% from the January 29th total of 27,317 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of EVSM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $50.88.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years. EVSM was launched on Dec 19, 2018 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
