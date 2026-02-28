Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM) Short Interest Up 259.9% in February

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 98,317 shares, a growth of 259.9% from the January 29th total of 27,317 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EVSM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVSM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $122,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years. EVSM was launched on Dec 19, 2018 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.