Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 1,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Residential REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Get Residential REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Residential REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Residential REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Residential REIT ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Residential REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.