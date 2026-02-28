Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 1,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.
Residential REIT ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Residential REIT ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Residential REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Residential REIT ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Residential REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $121,000.
Residential REIT ETF Company Profile
The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.
Featured Articles
