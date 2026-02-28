Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.40. 40,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,420% from the average session volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Titan Mining Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
About Titan Mining
Titan Mining Company is a Canadian-based mineral production and exploration company focused primarily on the extraction and sale of zinc concentrate. Listed on OTC Markets under the symbol TNMCF, the company leverages its technical expertise to operate in established mining jurisdictions and to advance development-stage properties. Titan’s strategic objective is to generate stable cash flow from its operating asset while exploring and evaluating additional mineral opportunities to extend its production profile.
The cornerstone of Titan’s operations is the Empire State Mine, a hard‐rock zinc mine located in Essex County, New York.
