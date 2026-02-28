Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. Invests $6.27 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000. ASML comprises about 5.0% of Integrated Financial Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250,934 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 114.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,333,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 413,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,450.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,322.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,082.61. The company has a market cap of $570.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

