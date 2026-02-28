Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $907,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 403.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 624,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 500,628 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 228.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 72,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 740.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IETC opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $654.77 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $108.47.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms. The market cap-weighted fund targets an increased exposure to firms with high Technology Independence Score. IETC was launched on Mar 21, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

