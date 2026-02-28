DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $83.00

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Shares of DOCN opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

More DigitalOcean News

Here are the key news stories impacting DigitalOcean this week:

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.