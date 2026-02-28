Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 5,897 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 185.8% in the third quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 852,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,464,000 after acquiring an additional 92,689 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.3% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 96.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 88.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,050.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $928.02. The company has a market capitalization of $990.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

