DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,594 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Xylem worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

