Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,800 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 352,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,362. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,301 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $32,889.28.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 600 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $15,150.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $2,523.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 409 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $10,306.80.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 273 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $6,060.60.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 97 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,145.64.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 49 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,098.58.

On Monday, February 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $114,972.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,780 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $114,194.20.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 53 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,171.30.

NYSE:ACR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 104.99, a current ratio of 104.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp set a $24.50 target price on ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

