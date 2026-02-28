Power Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,408 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Power Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

