Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 9.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 209.1% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total value of $2,146,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,216.56. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $711,980.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,714.20. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,043 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 target price on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.41.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $974.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $992.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $832.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 150.11%.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

